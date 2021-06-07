FHP: 24-year-old man killed after trying to cross Orange County road

An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was hit and killed in Orange County, troopers said.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said that a 24-year-old man was trying to cross Alafaya Trail when a driver hit and killed him. Troopers said that the man was not using a crosswalk.

GET THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW: SIGN UP FOR FOX 35 NEWS EMAILS

He was reportedly rushed to the hospital, where he later died. The driver stayed on the scene.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.