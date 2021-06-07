Expand / Collapse search

FHP: 24-year-old man killed after trying to cross Orange County road

By FOX 35 News Staff
Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was hit and killed in Orange County, troopers said.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said that a 24-year-old man was trying to cross Alafaya Trail when a driver hit and killed him. Troopers said that the man was not using a crosswalk. 

He was reportedly rushed to the hospital, where he later died. The driver stayed on the scene.

