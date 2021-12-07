FHP: 2 women die after being ejected from vehicle during crash on I-4

article

Two women have died after they were struck while traveling on a Florida interstate, causing them to be ejected from their vehicle, troopers said.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said that the crash happened just before 11 p.m. Monday at mile marker 62 on Interstate 4 (I-4) in Osceola County.

They explained that two vehicles were traveling westbound on the interstate, one vehicle in the center lane and a second vehicle in the right lane.

For an unknown reason, the vehicle in the center lane moved towards the right and struck the left, rear of the second vehicle, troopers said.

BREAKING NEWS ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 news app for breaking news as it happens and more

The second vehicle reportedly overturned and ejected two female passengers. One died at the scene and the other died at a Celebration hospital.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.