FHP: 2 killed after car collides with dump trump in Lake County

Two people were killed after their car collided with a dump truck in Lake County on Tuesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The fatal crash occurred just before 10 a.m. near the intersection of County Road 33 and Austin Merritt Road. The intersection was shut down early Tuesday afternoon for an investigation and clean-up.

Troopers say a passenger vehicle with two occupants was traveling eastbound on Austin Merritt Rd. as the dump truck was hauling sand northbound on CR-33. The driver of the car, a 70-year-old man, turned left into the path of the truck, investigators say, causing the collision. The car overturned multiple times.

Photo credit: Florida Highway Patrol

The driver of the dump truck, a 30-year-old man, suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the sedan and the passenger, a 69-year-old woman, died at the scene. The identities of the deceased and their relationship to each other were not immediately known. Troopers say the two were residents of Center Hill.

The crash remains under investigation.