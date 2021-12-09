FHP: 1-month-old baby ejected, killed in crash on Florida Turnpike

A 1-month-old baby was killed early Thursday in a crash on the Florida Turnpike, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the crash happened in the southbound lanes in Osceola County near mile marker 214 approaching Yeehaw Junction. The crash involved a semi truck and a car.

MORE NEWS: 1 struck inside home after shots fired at same spot where Orlando teen was killed a year ago

According to FHP, a man, a woman and baby were traveling southbound on the Florida Turnpike. FHP says another vehicle was stopped, southbound on the

Turnpike, due to another crash. For an unknown reason, the car carrying the baby failed to stop while approaching the other vehicle and slammed into the back of it.

The baby was reportedly sitting on the lap of the female passenger and was ejected from the car. The infant was pronounced deceased on scene.

MORE NEWS: Police officer arrested in Orlando threatened to crash car into hospital, FDLE says

This crash remains under investigation.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest updates. Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 35 News app. Download for iOS or Android