Federal judge blocks law prompting resignations of Reddick Town Council, mayor

Since the start of the year, Reddick has been without a town council and a mayor, and this was all due to a law that a federal judge recently blocked.

The town of Reddick lost its entire town council and mayor when a law went into place that would require local elected officials to disclose their personal finances for the first time by having to list every item they owned at $1,000 or more.

Florida’s mayors and council members would have been required to fill out Form 6. The state argued the requirement was intended to lead to more transparency, but a lawsuit filed by dozens of municipalities and elected officials believes it is an invasion of privacy.

Just weeks ago, a federal judge blocked the financial disclosure law. Across the state, more than 100 local elected officials resigned because of Form 6. Nadine Stokes is running for re-election after she resigned last year from the Reddick town council.

"When you’re giving all of your assets and liabilities, you’re giving all of your information," said Stokes. "I think that’s an infraction against my private and personal business."

The town held a meeting on Thursday to introduce the candidates running for re-election to residents. The election will be held on August 20.