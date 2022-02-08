Expand / Collapse search

FDOT to update A1A in Brevard County to improve pedestrian safety

Brevard County
MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. - Cheryl Clark’s husband was hit and killed crossing State Road A1A to get back to the couple's beachside condominium after dinner.

"We heard this huge crash. It sounded like a firecracker or something. It was actually the car hitting the body," Cheryl Clark said.
 
Just two days before her husband was hit, a man riding a bike was killed at the same spot, less than 500 feet away – two deaths just the last month. 

"Usually, they are very serious accidents because of rear-ends or head-ons and several deaths," said Laura Dowling-Roy, a Melbourne Beach Real Estate Agent.

Dowling-Roy has long been concerned about showing her clients listings in the area. 

"Lately it has gotten a little more concerning with the people that aren’t used to the area, especially if they don’t know the roads as well," Dowling-Roy said.

Thanks to locals voicing their concerns, the Florida department of transportation is now proposing improvements, like a crosswalk, enhanced lighting, and a traffic signal with lights to stop drivers.

