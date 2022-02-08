FDOT to update A1A in Brevard County to improve pedestrian safety

Cheryl Clark’s husband was hit and killed crossing State Road A1A to get back to the couple's beachside condominium after dinner.

"We heard this huge crash. It sounded like a firecracker or something. It was actually the car hitting the body," Cheryl Clark said.



Just two days before her husband was hit, a man riding a bike was killed at the same spot, less than 500 feet away – two deaths just the last month.

"Usually, they are very serious accidents because of rear-ends or head-ons and several deaths," said Laura Dowling-Roy, a Melbourne Beach Real Estate Agent.

Dowling-Roy has long been concerned about showing her clients listings in the area.

"Lately it has gotten a little more concerning with the people that aren’t used to the area, especially if they don’t know the roads as well," Dowling-Roy said.

Thanks to locals voicing their concerns, the Florida department of transportation is now proposing improvements, like a crosswalk, enhanced lighting, and a traffic signal with lights to stop drivers.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest launch updates. Click here for Orlando weather, Central Florida weather conditions, and live radar.