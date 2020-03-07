Father, son injured in attack at Orange County home
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man and his son were attacked inside their home.
It happened at a home on Ronnie Circle on Saturday morning.
Deputies say they responded to the home in reference to an aggravated battery with a firearm.
Investigators say the first victim arrived home and was approached by two men.
They say a fight happened and the suspects pistol-whipped the victim.
Deputies say a second victim, the first victim's son, intervened and was shot.
Officials say the suspects got away from the scene in an unknown vehicle.
Detectives say a family member took the father and son to the hospital, where the shooting victim was listed in critical condition.
No suspect information has been released.