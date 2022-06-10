Father of Pulse victim says it's tough seeing more mass shootings

On the 6th year of remembrance of the Pulse tragedy, for some, it’s been even more difficult to cope, because of the recent mass shootings all over the country.

Edwin Perez says his son, Stanley Almodovar III, was killed inside the Pulse Nightclub. "It brings back memories every time you hear shooting here and then a shooting there."

Even the owner of Pulse, Barbara Poma says it’s been challenging, "This year feels, it feels really different. I don’t know if it’s because of what’s been happening the last two weeks. It just feels it’s just a tough year."

Over at Orlando City Hall, Commissioner Patty Sheehan spoke out about gun violence during a Prayer Ribbon ceremony. "Since then we have had far too many people lose their lives as a result of senseless gun violence. We have to do something about senseless gun violence." She has a simple solution. "Our country is being brought to its knees, and it’s about time we started resolving our differences through kindness and understanding rather than hatred and guns."

Edwin says Stanley was a pharmaceutical technician. "He liked helping people, I think that’s why he went into that field."

He said his fun-loving 23-year-old son left this world too soon. "I miss everything about him. Things change since he’s not here. But I guess life still goes on. You just try to make the best of it."

A remembrance ceremony takes place on Sunday from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Pulse Memorial at 1912 S. Orange Avenue in Orlando.