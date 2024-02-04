Fans get ready for a rainy day ahead of NFL Pro Bowl in Orlando

The wind and rain didn't dampen the spirits of the fans who showed up for this year's NFL Pro Bowl, at Camping World Stadium. Plenty of young fans showed up to cheer on their favorite players.

"Tyreek Hill, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce," said Rayden Garett, visiting from Indiana.

"Josh Allen, Stefan Diggs, and James Cook," said Ben Burkhardt, visiting from Virginia

The game was the centerpiece of a multi-day AFC vs. NFC competition, featuring new and returning skills challenges. 88 of the league’s top players showcased their football and non-football skills in unique competitions. Some super-fans even showed up to watch the game, like James H. Woods, Jr., visiting from Boston. "This would be, if I go to the Super Bowl, it would be number 45. I've been to 44 Super Bowls," he said.

The event is expected to bring in about $45 million of business to central Florida’s economy. That included all the food that local vendors were selling. "Game days for me are important, because of course I can serve the people, but also, I enjoy doing that. I make a few dollars," said Leroy Filmore, owner of Blue Flame Barbecue.

While they were at the stadium, today, fans also learned how to save lives. At a special stadium booth set up by a non-profit, Simon’s Heart, people learned how to perform CPR. "CPR requires 120 beats per minute. So we're doing compressions at that pace. So, pick a song through our Spotify playlist, get on your knees and do compressions, and you'll be doing that to the pace of the song," explained Jenn Parrado, Simon's Heart executive director.

The Pro Bowl averaged more than 50,000 spectators during its initial run in Orlando, from 2017 to 2020.