'It's a miracle,' Family survives flying tire crash on Florida's Turnpike

The Brief A flying tire hit a family's windshield while they were driving back home from the mall on the Florida's Turnpike Saturday night. The driver, Alex Quint, said it's a miracle his family is alive. Quint's son, Kevin, was also in the car during the crash.



A Florida family says they're lucky to be alive after a tire slammed into their windshield while they were driving back from the mall, Saturday night.

Alex Quint shows the damage a flying tire did to his car while driving on the Florida turnpike.

What we know:

Alex Quint said a flying tire on Florida's Turnpike got caught on the hood of his car on Nov. 8 and then crashed into the windshield.

Alex Quint shows the damage a flying tire did to his car while driving on the Florida turnpike.

Quint showed his car, days after the incident, revealing the majority of the driver's side of the windshield shattered. Shards of glass cover the car's interior, including the seats and floorboards.

Quint's son, Kevin – who is autistic and has epilepsy – was in the car at the time of the incident. Quint said it was Kevin's strength that got them through.

Though Quint now has a few minor cuts, he said, "By a miracle, we're still here alive."