Family surprises Winter Park senior for 100th birthday with drive-thru parade

Betty Hillery didn't let the coronavirus pandemic stop her from celebrating a major milestone in her life!

Betty just turned 100-years-old on Sunday. She is currently an independent living resident at The Mayflower at Winter Park.

On the big day, she made her way to the entrance of the facility to meet her family for some celebration time. What she got was not only her loved ones but a beautiful car parade of signs, banners, and balloons commemorating her birthday!

Betty blew her family a kiss, from 6-feet apart of course, and is looking forward to many more birthdays to come.

Happy Birthday, Betty!

