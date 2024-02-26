Family remembers 7-year-old boy struck, killed by truck while retrieving ball: 'An amazing young man'

article

A Louisiana family is remembering a 7-year-old boy who lost his life after he was hit by a vehicle while retrieving a ball.

The Louisiana State Patrol said 7-year-old Kaiden Coke of Ringgold died Saturday before noon local time.

AUthoriteis said that a 2011 Dodge Ram was backed into a parking space in a private parking lot. At the same time, Kaidan was playing with a ball when it went into the same private parking lot.

They said the ball had rolled underneath the truck. When Kaidan went to go retrieve it, the truck driver pulled out of the parking space not knowing Kaidan had crawled underneath.

The little boy was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck driver was not injured.

"It was an accident, and we forgive him [the driver]," Kaidan's older brother, Damien, told FOX Television Stations. "We are how you would imagine most families are when something like this happens, grieving, mourning, but we are strong, and together we will survive this."

Authorities said the crash remains under investigation even though impairment is not suspected.

Meanwhile, the family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses as the family did not have life insurance.

"Kaidan was an amazing young man, he was full of joy and laughter," Damien added. "He loved playing outside on his bike and playing basketball. He loved his family, his nana and little brother especially, and all he wanted to do was bring joy to this world."

