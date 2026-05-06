Family of five hospitalized, one critical after head-on crash in Volusia County

The Brief Five members of one family were hospitalized after a head-on crash on State Road 40 in Volusia County. Three people in the other vehicle were killed, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The family of five, known in the Leesburg softball community, now faces a long road to recovery a friend of the family said.



A family trip home from Daytona Beach quickly turned tragic after a devastating head-on crash in Volusia County.



According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 2023 Honda CR-V collided with a 2021 Ford Expedition on State Road 40 and Lake Winona Road. Three people inside the Honda CR-V were killed.

Inside the other vehicle, a Ford Expedition, was a family from Leesburg: Heather, her husband and their children – ages 11, 14, and 16.



They were all rushed to the hospital.

What we know:

The crash was reported around 9 a.m.., May 4, on State Road 40 and Lake Winona Road, FHP said.

Read more: State Road 40 closed in DeLeon Springs: 3 killed in crash, FHP says

According to FHP, a 2023 Honda CR-V was driving eastbound on SR-40, while a 2021 Ford Expedition was traveling westbound.

FHP said the Honda CR-V entered the westbound lanes in the direct path of the Ford Expedition.

Four of the Leesburg family have undergone surgery, while one remains in critical condition.

What they're saying:

Friends and loved ones say the family is known in the softball community in Leesburg.



14-year-old Jordynn is a player, and her mom Heather is a coach.



Those close to the family say they’ve always been the ones showing up for others on the field or off.



Now, they say, it’s the family who needs that same support.



"We are all supporting them with love," Robin McDaniel a friend of the family, said. "We just ask for everyone to continue to lift them up in prayer."



McDaniel said she is also keeping the victims in the other vehicle in her thoughts during this time.



"All around this was a tragedy not just for our family but it was a tragedy for theirs," McDaniel said.

What's next:

The family faces ongoing medical care and rehabilitation.



In addition to the physical recovery, friends say the emotional and financial toll will be significant, with time away from work. A GoFundMe has been started to help with those expenses.