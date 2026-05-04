State Road 40 closed in DeLeon Springs: 3 killed in crash, FHP says
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - State Road 40 is closed in both directions in DeLeon Springs due to a deadly crash, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Three people inside a 2023 Honda CR-V were killed after the vehicle collided with a 2021 Ford Expedition, FHP said.
Four people inside the Ford Expedition were taken to the hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known.
What we know:
The crash was reported around 9 a.m. on State Road 40 and Lake Winona Road, FHP said.
According to FHP, a 2023 Honda CR-V was driving eastbound on SR-40, while a 2021 Ford Expedition was traveling westbound.
FHP said the Honda CR-V entered the westbound lanes in the direct path of the Ford Expedition.
What we don't know:
FHP has not released the names or ages of the three people killed. The conditions of the four people hurt in the Expedition were also not immediately known.
The Source: The information is from the Florida Highway Patrol.