State Road 40 closed in DeLeon Springs: 3 killed in crash, FHP says

The Brief Authorities are investigating a deadly crash on State Road 40 in DeLeon Springs. Both eastbound and westbound lanes are currently closed at State Road 40 and Lake Winona Road. FHP said a 2023 Honda CR-V and a 2021 Ford Expedition crashed head-on into each other. Three people inside the Honda CR-V were killed. Four people were inside the Ford Expedition, and all were taken to the hospital.



State Road 40 is closed in both directions in DeLeon Springs due to a deadly crash, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Three people inside a 2023 Honda CR-V were killed after the vehicle collided with a 2021 Ford Expedition, FHP said.

Four people inside the Ford Expedition were taken to the hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known.

What we know:

The crash was reported around 9 a.m. on State Road 40 and Lake Winona Road, FHP said.

According to FHP, a 2023 Honda CR-V was driving eastbound on SR-40, while a 2021 Ford Expedition was traveling westbound.

FHP said the Honda CR-V entered the westbound lanes in the direct path of the Ford Expedition.

What we don't know:

FHP has not released the names or ages of the three people killed. The conditions of the four people hurt in the Expedition were also not immediately known.