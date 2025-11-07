Family dog rescued from Palm Coast house fire recovering at animal hospital

The Brief A beloved family dog rescued from a Palm Coast house fire is now recovering. Tovia House-Caldwell's dog Kira was trapped in the house during the fire. Flagler County Fire Rescue rescued her, and she is recovering from smoke inhalation at an animal hospital.



Kira, a 4-year-old Great Dane mix, is recovering from smoke inhalation after being trapped in a Palm Coast house during a fire.

The backstory:

Tovia House-Caldwell had just started settling into their new home. While making a trip to their old residence to grab some more items, they left Kira behind. When they returned an hour later, the house was on fire.



The dog was locked inside one of the bedrooms. Following unsuccessful attempts by the family to rescue the pup, firefighters from Flagler County Fire Rescue got her out and performed CPR.



"We could hear her crying inside," House-Caldwell said. "I knew I shouldn’t have, but I ran into the house thinking I could save her. And my husband ran in after me."



The thick smoke forced them back out before they could reach her. The fire rescue team took it from there.



"They did everything they possibly could to save her, and we are eternally grateful for them," she said.



Kira was taken to an animal hospital in St. Augustine, where she’s receiving intensive care for smoke inhalation and neurological damage. According to the staff there, she is dealing with vision and balance issues.

The family has yet to process the loss of their new residence, as House-Caldwell said they’ve been focusing on the health of their beloved pet instead.



"She means the world to us," she said. "We just have to get her better. We just have got to get her home."

What's next:

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Kira could be discharged from the animal hospital in the next few days.