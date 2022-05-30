Family dog rescued from burning Casselberry home on Rainbow Drive

article

A family dog had to be treated for smoke inhalation after a home caught fire in Casselberry Sunday night.

The Seminole County Fire Department said a fire broke out shortly before 11 p.m. at a home on Rainbow Drive.

Crews said the fire started on the patio and went to the attic.

Multiple units responded to the home and were able to quickly put out the fire.

Firefighters said at one point, Titan, the family dog, ran back into the burning home, but thankfully crews said he is doing fine.

No one was hurt.

The fire department said the cause of the fire is under investigation.