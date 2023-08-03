Family desperate to find missing Florida man, 85, last seen leaving his Orlando apartment

article

Orlando police are asking for the community to be on the lookout for a missing 85-year-old man.

Luis Alvarado was last seen leaving his apartment in the area on 1700 Mercy Drive, on Sunday, July 30.

He was wearing a yellow shirt with slacks and was reportedly carrying a duffle bag.

His family is worried about his safety as they have not heard from him.

He is known to frequent the Mercy Market and the CITGO of the area.

If you see him, contact police.