Families turning to libraries during the pandemic for entertainment

article

Libraries all across the country are seeing a huge increase in demand, ever since the coronavirus pandemic started. In Winter Park, the library is trying to keep up with the need.

The Assistant Director of the Winter Park Public Library, Melissa Schneider, says they saw a 300% increase in use of e-books, audiobooks, and streaming content.

She says that need hasn’t tapered off. They’re trying to raise donations, so they can buy more digital items that members are wanting to check out.

"We would love to add an additional $20,000 a year for our digital services to meet the member demand that we continue to see since Covid. As soon as the pandemic hit, we saw a huge increase in members going to digital resources that the library offers."

All this weekend, Barnie's Coffee on Park Avenue, will be donating proceeds to the Library for those digital products.

Customers will also get 50% off any coffee they purchase, from Friday thru Sunday.