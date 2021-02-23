Fallen hero: Community to say farewell to Deputy Michael Magli

article

Tuesday marks a somber day for the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office as they prepare to say farewell to one of their own. Deputy Michael Magli, a 30-year-old father and husband, will be laid to rest days after he was killed in the line of duty.

The public was invited to pay their respects to Deputy Michael Magli. The funeral will be held at Idlewild Baptist Church.

Deputy Magli’s motorcade began just after 7 a.m. at the intersection of 49th Street North and Roosevelt Boulevard, where law enforcement traveled to the church. The service began at 11 a.m.

Magli became the first deputy with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office to die in the line of duty last week when he was hit while trying to stop a suspected drunk driver.

PREVIOUS: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office invites community to honor fallen deputy

Advertisement

Capacity inside the church was limited for COVID-19 safety protocols, and masks were required inside the church as well.

Following the 11 a.m. service, there will be a special ceremony outside the church as well, including a 21-gun salute, a riderless horse, a last call, and a fly-over.

From there, a funeral procession will take Deputy Magli to his final resting place in Trinity Memorial Gardens, located at 12609 Memorial Drive in Trinity. His burial will be private, but the sheriff’s office said those who wish to show their support along the procession route can line the side of State Road 54 between the Suncoast Parkway and Community Drive.

(Pinellas County Sheriff's Office)

Officials said you must arrive there no later than 12:30 p.m. Road closures will begin on SR-54 at that time and will remain in place until at least 2 p.m.

The U.S. Honor Flag, escorted by the Florida Highway Patrol Honor Guard, will be on display at the funeral. The U.S. Honor Flag has traveled to the battlefields of Iraq, Afghanistan, traveled aboard the last space shuttle launch in 2011, and has honored thousands of American heroes in law enforcement, fire, EMS, and members of the U.S. Armed Forces.

A motorcade of law enforcement officers traveled over the Bayside Bridge on Tuesday morning to head to the Idlewild Baptist Church in Lutz.

Anyone wishing to leave messages for the family or wanting to learn more about Magli or the memorial service can do so at www.pcsoweb.com/michaelmagli. The site will also have video from the procession and the memorial.

Governor Ron DeSantis said U.S. and Florida flags will remain at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday at the Pinellas and Pasco County Courthouses, and the State Capitol in Tallahassee.