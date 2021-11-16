Face masks no longer required for Orange County employees

Some encouraging news in Orange County's fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The CDC has lowered the designation for the county's transmission rate from substantial to moderate. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings says county employees are no longer required to wear face masks.

Mayor Demings says the number of COVID cases continues to trend down and that the CDC has reduced the transmission category in Orange County to yellow or moderate.

Moderate means there are more than 10 but less than 50 infections per 100,000 people. As of the last Orange County COVID update, the 14-day rolling positivity rate was at 3.15 percent and of the 12 and up eligible population, 76-percent have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a letter from the mayor sent out Monday night, he says he will be lifting the face covering requirement for all county employees effective immediately. Face coverings for employees are recommended, but will no longer be required inside county facilities.

The mayor is also encouraging everyone to continue taking safety precautions such as frequent handwashing and staying home when they don’t feel well.

