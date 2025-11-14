FAA requiring overnight launches for commercial companies

The Brief The Federal Aviation Administration will require rocket launch companies to launch overnight instead of during the day. Under the new restrictions, commercial launches could only happen between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. Space Coast officials are tracking the change to see if it helps or hinders tourism in the area.



The federal government is back open, but rocket launches on the Space Coast remain restricted.

A new Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) order that shifts most commercial liftoffs to overnight hours.

What we know:

After the government reopened following the longest shutdown in history, the FAA put out new documents outlining changes to the emergency order that restricted flights across the country.

In the same document, it also outlined changes to when rockets can go off, stating: "Commercial space launches and reentries will only be permitted between 10:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. local time."

Companies can apply for waivers if they have to launch during a specific time for a set mission. However, space experts say it’s likely tied to growing congestion with the airspace.

Rockets, planes and boats all have to be aware of each other when launches happen. As the commercial industry expands and more companies want to launch, there could be even more challenges with Air Traffic Controllers maintaining the airspace.

What they're saying:

Space experts say as the commercial space industry grows, jams and tight airspace will continue to get worse.

"This is going to be a real challenge to coordinate over time," said Don Platt, who is the Director of the Florida Tech Spaceport Education Center.

Space Coast tourism officials say it’s too soon to tell the impact of how the restrictions would affect tourism.

"If some people are coming in to watch the rocket launches and if it’s in the middle of the night, they’re most likely now going to get a hotel instead of traveling," said Titusville Mayor Andrew Connors, who is also a board member for the Tourism Development Council.

What's next:

The rocket restrictions started on Nov. 13, and there’s no indication the FAA will lift them. There could be some push back from space companies who now have more competition with each for limited launch opportunities.