Port Canaveral welcomes Royal Caribbean’s ‘Star of the Seas,’ boosting local economy

The Brief Royal Caribbean’s Star of the Seas is docking at Port Canaveral, fueling tourism and local job growth. With cruise demand soaring, officials say the ship could bring billions to the Space Coast economy. Port Canaveral’s convenience and affordability make it a top choice for family vacations.



Port Canaveral’s cruise industry is expanding with the arrival of Royal Caribbean’s newest ship, the Star of the Seas, a vessel capable of carrying more than 5,000 passengers — essentially a floating city.

What we know:

Port Canaveral will soon be home to Royal Caribbean’s Star of the Seas, a massive cruise ship capable of carrying more than 5,000 passengers. The ship is making the port its permanent home and is preparing for its inaugural sailings.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

With cruise demand on the rise nationally, officials say the ship’s arrival will bring significant economic growth to Florida’s Space Coast.

The backstory:

Port Canaveral has long been a key hub in the cruise industry, but the arrival of Star of the Seas marks a new milestone in scale and opportunity. The ship is among the largest in the world and symbolizes the cruise industry’s post-pandemic resurgence, with travelers eager for accessible vacation options that begin close to home.

Big picture view:

The economic impact is expected to ripple throughout the region, benefiting hotels, transportation companies, port workers, and nearby tourist attractions. Port Canaveral earns fees with each ship's arrival, while support services create jobs and attract spending. Local families also benefit from the convenience and cost savings of departing from a nearby port, especially when avoiding expensive airfare.

What they're saying:

Star of the Seas is already living up to her name, drawing travelers eager to explore the ship and the region.

"People are going to want to sail, people are going to want to come in before or after the cruise and enjoy the ship," said Stewart Chiron, "The Cruise Guy."

Steward said demand is going up.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

"There's going to be over 35 million people cruising in 2025, and they're expecting 38 million heading into 2026," he added.

With these demands comes economic benefits for the Space Coast.

"Port Canaveral gets paid every time the ship comes in. You're dealing with hotels, you're dealing with stevedores, you are dealing with companies that are servicing these ships ," he said. "They're bringing in and creating thousands of jobs and billions of dollars to these local communities, which is making a difference for everybody."

What we don't know:

It remains to be seen how the local infrastructure will adapt to support such a large influx of passengers, particularly as cruise traffic and tourism continue to grow.