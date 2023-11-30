Experts warn of fire safety after man, dog die in Daytona Beach house fire caused by Christmas tree

A man and a dog died in a house fire caused by a malfunctioning Christmas tree, according to the Daytona Beach Fire Department.

This happened in the 1300 block of Hillcrest Drive on Monday morning. In the aftermath of the blaze, DBDF Lieutenant Antwan Lewis highlighted some tips for homeowners as it relates to decoration-related fire safety. One of the most important precautions he mentioned was using a power strip, rather than plugging the decorations straight into the wall outlet.

"Some people feel ‘Well, I'm not running that much, so I can plug more into it.’ But then at the end of it, they plug in a device that overloads the circuit," he said. The overloading of the circuit can cause an electrical fire. Lewis said the signs to look out for are flickering lights and the smell of burning rubber.

In the instance of either of those two signs, he said you should unplug the device immediately. In a worst-case scenario, if a fire does break out, you should use a fire extinguisher rather than water.

"If the fire is too much, leave. The most important thing is your life over any piece of furniture, memorabilia, or anything - is your life," Lewis said. "So if you can't put [the fire] out quickly. Exit the building and preserve the family."

The tips he offered are as follows:

Always use a power strip

Turn off the decorations when they’re not needed

Check your equipment before you use it

Replace power strips/extension cords regularly

Keep a fire extinguisher on standby

Don’t use water on an electrical fire

Leave the dwelling if you can’t put a fire out quickly

Avoid running extension cords from indoors to outdoors



