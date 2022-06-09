Experts point out potential problems with update letting people delete texts

Once a new iPhone update comes out, you'll be able to delete or edit text messages within 15 minutes after sending them.

You'll still be able to recover texts you've deleted within 30 days.

It's all a part of the new iOS 16.

"It’s definitely a couple of leaps forward for Apple, but certainly, again, we have to be vigilant in this world and pay attention to what’s happening with all of our devices," said Tom Jelneck, a technology expert.

Jelneck says he was excited to here the news, but does have concerns.

"There’s always a big concern when it’s that easy to send you a nasty message and delete it before you can take a screenshot," Jelneck said.

Sometimes that nasty message can be evidence in a crime.

"That’s not a good thing for investigators, especially if it’s an ongoing cyber-bullying case where you’re trying to collect data, you’re trying to put a case together for a felony stalking case for instance or a cyber-stalking case," said Jamie Copenhaver, a former detective and private investigator.

Copenhaver says law enforcement relies on these messages all the time for evidence.

He says it could be especially problematic in cases where the victim doesn't have the resources to subpoena Apple or a phone company for records

"It’s opened up an entire, I think, a Pandora’s box that’s not helping our victims at all," Copenhaver said.

For now, Copenhaver says his best advice, especially for someone in an ongoing case, is to be prepared to screenshot or screen record when you're opening a message from someone who might be threatening you.