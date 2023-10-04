Expert weighs in on deadly crane accident as OSHA investigates

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is trying to learn more about what caused a crane to tip over in Orange County Tuesday, killing one person and injuring another.

OSHA investigators were on the scene of the accident Wednesday morning.

The equipment remained on its side, a reminder of the tragedy from the day before.

The President of the Crane Institute of America, James Headley, told FOX 35 he thinks he may know something that either caused or contributed to the crash.

"The surface that the crane set up on has to be firm enough to sustain the weight of the crane and load. And it this sort of looked like to me that that then that that was not the case in this incident."

Crews with Hubbard Construction were installing noise walls on State Road 417 near John Young Parkway, when the crane toppled over.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says it went over an embankment.

"When you have all those variables and you're doing it around people, the chance you'll be having accidents is greater," said Headley.

The Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics says there are an overage of around 42 crane-related deaths each year, with Florida ranking as the second most-dangerous state in that context.

And nationwide, the Bureau lists construction as the second-most dangerous job.

Headley says that’s because when it comes to cranes, most accidents aren’t small.

"There's so much force that's exerted because of the way the load and the power of the machinery itself, that and cranes operate around people. And so when something happens and there's a loss of control, that person doesn't stand a chance."

A 22-year-old Hubbard Construction employee died in an accident this past March.

Several years ago, OSHA cited the company for violating excavation standards on a construction project.

They’ve also been in and out of court, accused of contract breaches, discrimination, and more.

An attorney for Hubbard Construction told FOX35 News in a statement,

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the friends and family of the individual who lost his life on Tuesday, October 3. Only one other worker was treated for minor injuries and is recovering. The Hubbard leadership team is currently working with the subcontractors directly involved to cooperate with local law enforcement and OSHA in their investigations."

FOX 35 did reach out to OSHA about its investigation and is waiting to hear back about its findings.