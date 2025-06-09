Executive leader at Osceola County Sheriff's Office terminated, officials say

The Brief The Osceola County Sheriff's Office has removed Executive Director Nirva Rodriguez's profile from its website. On Monday, officials confirmed she has been terminated, but no further details were provided. There is currently no indication she was involved in the alleged illegal gambling scheme linked to suspended Sheriff Marcos Lopez.



The online profile for Osceola County Sheriff's Office Executive Director Nirva Rodriguez has been removed from the agency's website.

On Monday, the sheriff's office confirmed that she has been terminated, though no additional details about her dismissal have been released.

At this time, there is no indication that Rodriguez was under investigation or connected to the alleged illegal gambling scheme that led to the arrest of suspended Sheriff Marcos Lopez last week.

Nirva Rodriguez (Credit: Osceola County Sheriff's Office)

What was Marcos Lopez arrested for?

The backstory:

Lopez was arrested on June 5 on charges of racketeering and conspiracy to commit racketeering, according to officials.

That same day, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order removing Lopez from his position as sheriff. He appointed Christopher Blackmon, Central Region Chief of the Florida Highway Patrol, to serve as interim sheriff of Osceola County.

Lopez is being held in the Lake County jail on a $1 million bond. As of Monday morning, he has not posted bond and remains in jail.

Lopez – and three others – allegedly operated an illegal gambling business in Kissimmee where people could play the lottery and play slot machines. Lopez is also accused of attempting to hinder the investigation into the business, though specific details on that were not released.

In arguing for the high bond, a federal prosecutor alleged that Lopez had received between $600,000 and $700,000 in payments connected to the alleged illegal gambling operation over the years. The prosecutor said there are direct text messages and other messages that implicate Lopez.

The state also filed a motion to require Lopez and his team to disclose the source of the money used to post bail, if he does.

If released, Lopez must wear a GPS monitor, surrender his passport and firearms, and disclose the source of his bail funds.

