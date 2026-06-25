Ex-Titusville Police Chief fired for refusing drug test after crash: termination letter

The Brief Titusville Police Chief John Lau was fired Wednesday after he was involved in a rollover crash in a city-owned vehicle the day before in Brevard County, the city said. In his termination letter, the city said Lau refused to submit to a drug test, which violated city policy. Deputy Chief Tyler Wright has been appointed Acting Chief of Police for the Titusville Police Department.



Titusville Police Chief John Lau was fired Wednesday for refusing to submit to a drug test, after he was involved in a rollover crash in an unmarked police vehicle the day before in Brevard County, according to his termination letter.

FOX 35 obtained Lau's termination letter on Thursday via a public records request.

Termination letter: Titusville Police Chief fired for refusing drug test after crash

What they're saying:

"Effective immediately your employment is terminated with cause in accordance with your Employment Agreement specifically for violation of Section 5.14 City Policy on Drugs and Alcohol refusal to submit to a drug test," read the letter.

Rollover crash in Brevard County under investigation

The backstory:

According to the City of Titusville and Florida Highway Patrol, Chief Lau was driving an unmarked Titusville Police Department vehicle in Brevard County on Tuesday night, when he drove off the road, causing the vehicle to roll multiple times.

FHP said the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. near Berna Avenue and River Oaks Drive. Lau was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, FHP said. A spokesperson for FHP said it is investigating whether alcohol, drugs, or other substances were a factor in the crash.

It's unclear if Lau was cited or ticketed as a result of the crash. FHP told FOX 35 on Thursday that the crash was still under investigation. He has also not been charged with anything in connection to the crash.

Who is John Lau?

The City of Titusville appears to have removed Lau's online bio from its website, as the link appeared broken on Thursday.

According to a cached version, Lau served more than 30 years with the Titusville Police Department, starting on patrol in 1992 and steadily rising through the ranks to become chief in 2013.

He earned several recognitions throughout his career, including officer of the year, supervisor of the year, and detective of the year, according to his online bio.