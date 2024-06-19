Ex-Florida airport Customs agent pleads guilty to stealing $19K from passengers: DOJ

Stream FOX 35:

A former U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer at a Florida airport pleaded guilty this week to stealing nearly $19,000 in cash from international passengers while on duty, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Florida.

William Timothy, 43, is facing a maximum of 10 years in federal prison.

The former officer at the Naples Airport in Southwest Florida is accused of stealing about $18,700 in cash from airline passengers on 17 occasions between mid-2023 and early 2024, the State Attorney's Office said.

"Evidence collected during the investigation showed that Timothy was surreptitiously stealing cash from arriving international passengers during border enforcement examinations and currency verifications performed as part of his official duties as an assigned CBP Officer at Naples Airport," Department of Justice officials said in a news release.

Timothy has been ordered to pay full restitution to the passengers he's accused of stealing from and has also agreed to resign from his position with Customs and Border Protection, effective immediately.

A sentencing date has not been set yet.