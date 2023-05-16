'Every day, I pray that she will call me': Mom's disappearance in Daytona Beach still unsolved

Gina Ferraiolo walked into the woods with her dog and never returned. She was last seen on the afternoon of November 23, 2021.

According to the Daytona Beach Police report, Ferraiolo and her fiancé stopped at a Buc-ee’s gas station on Gateway N Drive and LPGA Blvd. The two were living in their car.

The report states her fiancé walked in to use the bathroom, when he came back out, Gina and her dog were gone.

"She took the dog for a walk to do its business," explained her father Gaetano Ferraiolo, "about a week later the dog shows up without a collar, but she never showed up after that."

Her parents spoke to us via zoom from their Connecticut home.

"It’s very hard, I pray a lot, but every day I’m sad, I wake up, and I pray that she would come home," said her mother, Rae Ann.

According to the police report, her fiancé went into the woods to look for her but couldn’t find her.

According to the police report, he told police she began acting paranoid within the last week and a half before the disappearance.

"We don’t know about any addiction, or dependency but anything’s possible, I mean she’s been estranged for a year and a half and maybe even before that," said her father.

Gina is a mother of two, a sister, and a daughter.

"She’s a really good person and would help you in any way she could," said Rae Ann.

The family tells us a nonprofit out of North Carolina has even helped conduct searches but have found nothing. The parents just have a simple plea.

"Would you broadcast that we would help her get home, get care and get treatment if she needs it, whatever she needs," her father said.

If you know anything about Gina’s whereabouts you’re asked to call the Daytona Beach Police Department at 386-671-5207.