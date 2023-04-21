Florida man arrested for attempted armed robbery, hostage situation at Lake County office

A Florida man was arrested Friday for attempting to rob a Wells Fargo in Eustis which prompted a hostage situation.

Around 3:07 p.m., a white man entered the bank located at 127 N. Bay Street armed with a knife. He encountered an employee and said he was there to commit a robbery, police said.

The employee fled and told two other employees what was happening — all three locked themselves in an office.

The robbery suspect, later identified as Jacob Parrish, would not allow the employees to leave. One of the employees called 911 and police along with Lake County Deputies responded.

Officers arrived at the scene and were able to gain entry to the bank with a key and release the hostages. Officers found Parrish on the other side of the building and were able to arrest him without incident.

Parrish was transported to the Lake County Jail.