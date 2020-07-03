Eustis to hold fireworks show Friday night

Friday night, the City of Eustis will light up the skies at Ferran Park despite the pandemic.

Workers set up handwashing stations for families at the park.

Mayor Michael Holland says he’s concerned about the spread of COVID-19, but also says we need something to boost our spirits.

He’s asking people to watch from their cars or outside their homes.

If they plan to come to the park, everyone should be social distancing and wearing masks.

Eustis resident Chuck Calloway said, "I think it’s a great idea. People need their spirits raised. I’m glad they’re doing it."

Tourist Steve Copeland said, "I like the idea as long as you social distance, watch from your cars. Everybody participate [and] bring the spirit back to the holiday. I like that."

The mayor said there won’t be any bounce houses or vendors.

He encouraged everyone to go to the local restaurants and have a Happy Fourth of July.

The City of Eustis will stream the fireworks show on its Facebook page.

You can watch at 9:30 p.m.