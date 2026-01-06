Eustis Police: Kidnapping suspect found, facing multiple charges for attempted abduction of girl

The Brief A kidnapping suspect was found and is facing multiple charges in connection to attempted kidnapping. Eustis Police said the man grabbed the pedestrian, attempting to pull her into the vehicle. During the investigation, the girl identified the driver, police said.



A kidnapping suspect is facing multiple charges in connection to the possible abduction of a juvenile in Eustis.

What we know:

Gregory Dewayne Lockwood, 55, was apprehended around 2:15 p.m. on Jan. 6, after Eustis Police reported they were looking for a suspect wanted in connection to a possible abduction that took place on Jan. 3.

Police said a driver in a vehicle approached a girl walking in the area of East Pinehurst Boulevard and South Grove Street in Eustis, asking for a good place to get drinks. The driver then invited the pedestrian – whose age has not been released – to get in the car with them – offering them $300, police said.

When the girl said no, the driver got angry, pulled the girl's arm from the driver's side window – trying to get them to get into the car, police said. The girl broke free, uninjured, and ran for help, the department said.

The driver left.

During an investigation, police said the girl identified the driver.

Lockwood was found two days later and is facing charges of attempted kidnapping and battery on a minor.