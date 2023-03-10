Epoch Everlasting Play recalls more than 3.2M toys due to choking hazard; 2 deaths reported

article

Epoch Everlasting Play LLC recalled all of its Calico Critters flocked animal figures and sets that were sold with bottle and pacifier accessories on Thursday after the toys were reportedly involved in the deaths of two children.

The recall affects more than 3.2 million units, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission report. Parents are asked to immediately remove the recalled bottle and pacifier accessories because they pose a choking hazard.

The CPSC said the New Jersey-based company is aware of three incidents involving the pacifier accessory, including a 2018 death of a 2-year-old in New Mexico and a 2015 death of a 9-month-old in Japan.

The report noted that the toy involved in the death in Japan was distributed by Epoch Japan.

The recall included 54 item numbers, which can be found on the bottom of the product packaging. The products were manufactured in China and imported by Epoch.

The bottle accessories were sold in yellow, pink, blue and orange colors, and one style of the bottle has two yellow handles. The pacifier accessories were sold in yellow, orange, pink, dark pink, blue and teal colors.

The bottle and pacifier accessories recalled by Epoch Everlasting Play in accordance with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The toys were sold for $10 to $80 at various stores nationwide including Walmart and Meijer, as well as online on Amazon and the Calico Critters website.

They were available from January 2000 through December 2021.

Consumers can contact Epoch Everlasting Play LLC online or at 800-631-1272 for instructions on how to submit a photo of the recalled items along with contact information and confirmation of destruction.

The company said a free replacement accessory will be available for those interested.

