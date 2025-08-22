Epcot prepares new dishes and drinks for International Food and Wine Festival

The Brief Epcot’s International Food and Wine Festival kicks off next Thursday. More than 35 new food and drink options will debut, alongside returning favorites. Disney chefs say each dish undergoes a year-long process before hitting the menu.



Walt Disney World’s Epcot is counting down to the start of its annual International Food and Wine Festival, set to begin next Thursday, featuring more than 35 unique food and beverage offerings.

What we know:

Epcot’s International Food and Wine Festival returns next Thursday at Walt Disney World, featuring more than 35 food and beverage offerings. New dishes include a Gulf Coast seafood roll, Korean barbecue wings, a plant-based Montreal slider, and Caldoso-style paella at the Spain booth. Desserts range from a pineapple cheesecake to a cherry brandy Kirschwasser torte at the Alps booth.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

The EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival 2025 will take place from August 28 to November 22, 2025. You can see a FULL MENU of items on the Disney Parks Blog website.

The backstory:

Disney chefs said each dish goes through a year-long development and testing process to refine flavors and anticipate what might become fan favorites. The festival has grown into one of Epcot’s most popular seasonal events, attracting foodies and Disney fans from across the country.

Big picture view:

Beyond food, the event reinforces Epcot’s reputation as a cultural and culinary hub within Walt Disney World. By blending international flavors with Disney entertainment, the festival positions itself as both a culinary showcase and a tourism draw during Florida’s fall season.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS