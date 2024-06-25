Employers looking to fill 200 job openings during Florida career fair

If you're looking for a job in Florida, you're in luck!

More than a dozen employers are looking to fill over 200 job openings at Tuesday's career fair in Daytona Beach.

Job seekers can expect to be interviewed and potentially hired on the spot for careers in across the Sunshine State, including in Volusia, Flagler, and St. Johns counties.

Employers will include Florida Health Care Plans, City of Daytona Beach Shores, Volusia Schools, Vo Tran, Florida Department of Corrections, DaVita Medical and a host of others.

A resume is not needed, event organizers said.

The job fair will take place from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Courtyard Marriott Conference Center located at 1605 Richard Petty Boulevard, event organizers said.

