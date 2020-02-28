Emaciated dog found in backpack weighed down with dumbbells in water

article

A dead pit bull was found in a backpack that had been weighed down with dumbbells off a pier in North Carolina, police said.

The Sunset Beach Police Department says a fisherman pulled the backpack out of the water on Saturday in Sunset Beach. The dog inside, a black and brown female, appeared to have been stuffed into the bag.

Police say the dog was also emaciated.

MORE NEWS: Florida rescue caring for 8-week-old puppy found with ears cut off, sewed with fishing line

"The dog appeared to have been in the water for no more than a day or two," the department said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 910-579-2151 or 911 and ask to speak to an officer.

Advertisement



