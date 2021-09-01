Elizabeth Holmes Theranos trial: live updates from jury selection

article

Day two of jury selection begins Wednesday in the trial against Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes.

The onetime Silicon Valley superstar CEO is facing federal charges of fraud following allegations her biotech company bilked investors and patients alike.

The sensational case has received widespread media attention complicating the jury selection process. Nearly every prospective juror so far has varying knowledge of the case – some having read the definitive book, Bad Blood, by Wall Street Journal reporter John Carreyrou, who broke the story on Theranos.

Others said they’ve seen documentaries on the case or followed news coverage of varying degrees. Nearly all of them said they can put any biases aside and remain fair and impartial.

So far, the panel of more than 200 prospective jurors has been winnowed down. Nine jurors were immediately let go because they were not vaccinated from the coronavirus. Some 30 others were cut due to personal reasons, like health issues and child care.

A group of 39 prospective jurors were questioned on Tuesday and 14 were let go throughout the day for various reasons, including financial hardships. Another batch of prospective jurors will go through the same questioning Wednesday before a panel of 12 jurors and five alternates are sworn in.

Opening statements are scheduled to begin next week.