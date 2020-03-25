Elementary students recite Pledge of Allegiance on driveways amid coronavirus pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has canceled events and closed schools but it hasn’t stopped a batch of elementary school students from starting their day with the Pledge of Allegiance.

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates

Call it patriotism or solidarity, parents in a New Jersey neighborhood orchestrated the display on March 20 while still adhering to social distancing practices.

Jessica Verney shot video of the kids as they stood in their driveways and recited the pledge.

“No school? No worries! We still got the pledge in this morning 6ft apart,” Verney wrote in a Facebook post.

RELATED: Coronavirus: What to do if you’re told to self-quarantine

Advertisement

Verney said 20 kids participated. She told the New Jersey News Network they will try to keep the pledge going for as long as their students are learning from home.

This story was reported from Atlanta.