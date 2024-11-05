Election Day 2024: Top races, amendments to track in Florida

It is Election Day in Florida, and across the United States. Millions of people will head to the polls to cast their ballot for president, senators, house representatives, as well as a number of state and local races.

In Florida, there are a number of statewide races and initiatives on the ballot. Here is a look at some of the key races to watch:

President of the United States

VP Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump are in a close race to be the next President of the United States. Harris tapped Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate. Trump tapped Ohio Sen. JD Vance.

To win the White House, a candidate needs to reach 270 of the 538 total electoral votes. Florida has 30 electoral votes, the third most (California has 54, and Texas has 40).

Trump won Florida in 2016, against Hillary Clinton, and in 2020, against Joe Biden.





U.S. Senate

Republican Sen. Rick Scott is up for reelection in 2024 and seeking a second term. He is running against Democratic opponent, former House Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (Dist. 26).

Before Congress, Scott served as the 4th governor of Florida. Mucarsel-Powell served in the House of Representatives from 2019-2021. She lost her reelection bid in 2020.





U.S. House Races

All 435 U.S. House seats are up for grabs, as well, including Florida’s 28 Congressional districts. Democrats must gain at least four total seats to win control of the House.





Florida Constitutional Amendments

There are six state constitutional amendments that Floridians vote on, including one that considers whether to legalize recreational marijuana, and another that deals with abortion access.

Amendment 1 (partisan school board elections)

Summary: Proposing amendments to the State Constitution to require members of a district school board to be elected in a partisan election rather than a nonpartisan election and to specify that the amendment only applies to elections held on or after the November 2026 general election. However, partisan primary elections may occur before the 2026 general election for purposes of nominating political party candidates to that office for placement on the 2026 general election ballot.

Amendment 2 (right to fish and hunt)

Summary: Proposing an amendment to the State Constitution to preserve forever fishing and hunting, including by the use of traditional methods, as a public right and preferred means of responsibly managing and controlling fish and wildlife. Specifies that the amendment does not limit the authority granted to the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission under Section of Article IV of the State Constitution.

Amendment 3 (adult use of marijuana)

Summary: Allows adults 21 years or older to possess, purchase, or use marijuana products and marijuana accessories for non-medical personal consumption by smoking, ingestion, or otherwise; allows Medical Marijuana Treatment Centers, and other state licensed entities, to acquire, cultivate, process, manufacture, sell, and distribute such products and accessories. Applies to Florida law; does not change, or immunize violations of, federal law. Establishes possession limits for personal use. Allows consistent legislation. Defines terms. Provides effective date.

Amendment 4 (limit government interference with abortion):

Summary: No law shall prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient's health, as determined by the patient's healthcare provider. This amendment does not change the Legislature's constitutional authority to require notification to a parent or guardian before a minor has an abortion.

Amendment 5 (adjustments to homestead exemptions):

Summary: Proposing an amendment to the State Constitution to require an annual adjustment for inflation to the value of current or future homestead exemptions that apply solely to levies other than school district levies and for which every person who has legal or equitable title to real estate and maintains thereon the permanent residence of the owner, or another person legally or naturally dependent upon the owner is eligible. This amendment takes effect January 1, 2025.

Amendment 6 (repeal public campaign financing)

Summary: Proposing the repeal of the provision in the State Constitution which requires public financing for campaigns of candidates for elective statewide office who agree to campaign spending limits.

State Attorney Ninth Judicial Circuit

Former State Attorney Monique Worrell is hoping to win her job back against current State Attorney Andrew Bain, who was appointed by Gov. DeSantis to the role after suspending Worrell.

Bain served as an assistant state attorney in the Ninth Judicial Circuit, before being appointed asa judge in 2020. He was elected as a judge in 2022.

Worrell was elected as Florida State Attorney in 2020, and was suspended by Gov. DeSantis in 2023. DeSantis accused Worrell of neglecting her duty and being too lenient on crime, minimum mandatory sentences, etc. She denied those claims.

Bain has had a number of major cases since he became State Attorney, including the disappearance and death of Madeline Soto, and most recently, a deadly mass shooting over Halloween in downtown Orlando.

