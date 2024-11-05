Election 2024: The Florida amendments explained

Millions in Florida have already voted in 2024, while millions more will head to the polls on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, to cast their ballots. People will have a lot to vote on: president and vice president, members of U.S. House and U.S. Senate, as well as a number of state and local races.

Floridians will also vote on six amendments, including recreational marijuana and abortion access, as well as funding campaigns, a right to hunt and fish, and partisan school board elections.

Here is a look at each amendment, how it will appear on the ballot, and what those in favor and those against have to say about each.

Amendment 1

Sponsored by: The Florida Legislature

Summary: Proposing amendments to the State Constitution to require members of a district school board to be elected in a partisan election rather than a nonpartisan election and to specify that the amendment only applies to elections held on or after the November 2026 general election. However, partisan primary elections may occur before the 2026 general election for purposes of nominating political party candidates to that office for placement on the 2026 general election ballot.

Amendment 2

Sponsored by: The Florida Legislature

Summary: Proposing an amendment to the State Constitution to preserve forever fishing and hunting, including by the use of traditional methods, as a public right and preferred means of responsibly managing and controlling fish and wildlife. Specifies that the amendment does not limit the authority granted to the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission under Section of Article IV of the State Constitution.

Amendment 3

Sponsored by: Smart & Safe Florida

Summary: Allows adults 21 years or older to possess, purchase, or use marijuana products and marijuana accessories for non-medical personal consumption by smoking, ingestion, or otherwise; allows Medical Marijuana Treatment Centers, and other state licensed entities, to acquire, cultivate, process, manufacture, sell, and distribute such products and accessories. Applies to Florida law; does not change, or immunize violations of, federal law. Establishes possession limits for personal use. Allows consistent legislation. Defines terms. Provides effective date.

Amendment 4

Sponsored by: Floridians Protecting Freedom, Inc.

Summary: No law shall prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient's health, as determined by the patient's healthcare provider. This amendment does not change the Legislature's constitutional authority to require notification to a parent or guardian before a minor has an abortion.

Amendment 5

Sponsored by: The Florida Legislature

Summary: Proposing an amendment to the State Constitution to require an annual adjustment for inflation to the value of current or future homestead exemptions that apply solely to levies other than school district levies and for which every person who has legal or equitable title to real estate and maintains thereon the permanent residence of the owner, or another person legally or naturally dependent upon the owner is eligible. This amendment takes effect January 1, 2025.

Amendment 6

Sponsored by: The Florida Legislature

Summary: Proposing the repeal of the provision in the State Constitution which requires public financing for campaigns of candidates for elective statewide office who agree to campaign spending limits.

