Elderly man chased and brutally beaten in Queens

Police in New York are looking for two teens wanted for chasing and beating an elderly man on a Queens sidewalk.

The brutal attack happened on Tuesday, October 10, at around 11:15 a.m. in front of 218-13 Linden Boulevard in Cambria Heights.

The 79-year-old victim was assaulted by the two unidentified teens who chased and punched him in the face and ribs causing substantial pain. He suffered a broken femur and broken ribs in the attack.

The two unidentified individuals are described as black, 17 to 19 years old. The NYPD released photos and video of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS. Police say that all calls are strictly confidential.