Elderly Florida man allegedly street racing, caught driving 110 mph in 45 mph zone: Deputies

The Brief An 85-year-old Leesburg man was arrested after Lake County deputies clocked him for allegedly street racing on U.S. Highway 27. Deputies caught William Bosworth's gray Nissan sports car traveling at 110 mph in a 45 mph zone, an arrest affidavit said. Bosworth claimed on body camera footage that he wasn't speed racing, and was trying to get away from the other driver.



An elderly Florida man was arrested for allegedly street racing in Lake County, deputies said.

When confronted with the accusation, William Bosworth, 85, responded that he was just "having a little ride in my favorite car."

Now, Bosworth faces two charges for driving in a vehicle race and dangerous excessive speeding.

What we know:

A Lake County Sheriff's Office deputy spotted two vehicles appearing to be street racing on U.S. Highway 27 and County Road 33 in Leesburg around 11:40 p.m., June 12. A radar showed a red corvette traveling at 125 miles per hour and a gray sports car traveling at 110 miles per hour – both in a 45 miles per hour zone.

After activating his emergency lights, the deputy pulled over Bosworth – the driver of the gray sports car – an arrest affidavit said.

William Bosworth, 85, was arrested for allegedly super speeding in Lake County.

The interaction between the deputy and the elderly driver was captured on body camera footage.

When the deputy addressed Bosworth's alleged street racing, Bosworth responded, "No, that guy, he swerved at me." Bosworth continued to explain he was driving 110 mph "only because he swerved at me. I wanted to get away from him before we caused a problem."

Bosworth went on to deny he was street racing with the other driver, saying he was "out having a little ride in my favorite car."

Bosworth complied with the deputy's commands to get out of the car, and he was placed in handcuffs. He was arrested for excessive speeding and street racing.