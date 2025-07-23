Edgewater issues boil water notice after major water main break on Park Avenue

The Brief A water main break in Edgewater on Wednesday afternoon disrupted service to about 3,600 homes and businesses near Park Avenue and Air Park Road. Crews restored water pressure within 90 minutes, but a precautionary boil water notice was issued for affected areas due to potential contamination. The break was caused by a contractor, and testing is underway to determine when the advisory can be lifted.



A large water main break in Edgewater on Wednesday afternoon caused temporary outages and reduced water pressure for thousands of residents and businesses, prompting a precautionary boil water notice for parts of the city.

What we know:

According to city officials, the break occurred around 1:30 p.m. near Park Avenue and Air Park Road, affecting approximately 3,600 homes and businesses in the area. City crews quickly isolated the damaged section, and water pressure was restored to nearly all affected customers by 3 p.m.

Boil Water Notice

Local perspective:

As a safety measure, a precautionary boil water notice has been issued for residents and businesses in the following areas:

North of SR 442

Indian River Boulevard to 10th Street

Josephine Street

From Riverside Drive to Old Mission Road

Officials advise residents in the affected area to boil water for at least one minute before using it for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, or washing dishes. Bottled water may be used as an alternative.

Dig deeper:

The break was caused by a contractor working near Park Avenue and Air Park Road, according to the city. Crews responded promptly to complete repairs, and no further outages are anticipated.

Water quality testing is being conducted daily, but officials said there is no definitive timeline for when the boil water notice will be lifted. The advisory will remain in effect until testing confirms the water is safe to drink, in accordance with Florida Department of Health regulations. Even customers who did not experience a loss of water or pressure are urged to follow the notice out of an abundance of caution.