Edgewater High School evacuated following unfounded bomb threat
ORLANDO, Fla. - Edgewater High School was placed on lockdown and evacuated on Friday after law enforcement received a possible bomb threat, according to the Orlando Police Department.
Students were dismissed after the evacuation, coinciding with the school’s regular dismissal time.
Police conducted a sweep of all buildings and declared the campus clear. Authorities said there were no indications that the threat would affect the game against The First Academy.
