Edgewater High School evacuated following unfounded bomb threat

Published  August 30, 2024 11:29pm EDT
ORLANDO, Fla. - Edgewater High School was placed on lockdown and evacuated on Friday after law enforcement received a possible bomb threat, according to the Orlando Police Department. 

Students were dismissed after the evacuation, coinciding with the school’s regular dismissal time.

Police conducted a sweep of all buildings and declared the campus clear. Authorities said there were no indications that the threat would affect the game against The First Academy.

