Eclipse 2024 Guide: How to throw a solar eclipse party

It's not too late to start planning a party for the Great American Eclipse. Even if you aren't in the path of totality, this is the last solar eclipse that will be viewable to a large number of people until the year 2044.

Here's how to host the ultimate solar eclipse bash that will leave your guests starry-eyed.

1. Choose your spot: Choose a prime viewing spot where the eclipse will be visible, whether it is your backyard, a local park, a balcony or rooftop. Find out where in the sky the Sun will be during the party and the eclipse. Do this by visiting the site of the party the day before and make a note of where the sun will be at the time of the eclipse.

Stream NASA's live eclipse broadcast. NASA will host live coverage of the eclipse starting at 1 p.m. EDT. The agency’s eclipse coverage will include live views of the eclipse from across North America, special appearances by NASA experts, astronauts aboard the space station, and an inside look at NASA’s eclipse science experiments and watch parties across the country. The NASA broadcast will stream on NASA+, air on NASA TV, and the agency’s website. There will also be a Spanish watch party starting at 1:30 p.m. on YouTube.

2. Eclipse-themed Decor: Set the mood with celestial decorations. Think sun and moon motifs, starry banners, star-shaped balloons, and glow-in-the-dark accents. Amazon has a variety of solar eclipse party supplies, but you need to order as soon as possible. Walmart also has solar eclipse party items, glasses and t-shirts.

3. Eclipse Glasses: Ensure the safety of your guests by providing certified eclipse glasses or handheld viewers. If you have a telescope or binoculars, make sure you have the proper filters for them too. You can order solar eclipse glasses from Target online or pick them up at the store.

You could also provide the supplies to make a pinhole projector. All you need is 2 pieces (per projector) of white card stock, aluminum foil, scissors, tape and a pin, paper clip or pencil.

How to make a pinhole camera

How to make a box pinhole projector (a little more involved)

4. Eclipse-inspired Menu: Serve up a stellar spread of eclipse-themed snacks and drinks. Think moon pies, sun tea, sun- and moon-shaped cookies, Oreo Space Dunk cookies, Starbursts, Milky Ways, SunChips, Orbit/Eclipse gum, Capri-Suns, and LesserEvil Space Balls. You can also cut vegetables or sandwiches into the shape of stars and crescent moons using cookie cutters.

Total Solar Eclipse cocktail recipe

Solar Eclipse Margarita

Patron Solar Eclipse

Sol beer

Blue Moon beer

Moon and stars Rice Krispies treats

Solar eclipse cake tutorial

Solar eclipse cupcakes tutorial

Eclipse cookies with cream cheese frosting

Galaxy Bark

Rocket Dogs

Pizza Moons

5. Eclipse Activities: Keep guests entertained with eclipse-themed games and activities. Consider a scavenger hunt or trivia.

General eclipse trivia

6. Eclipse Soundtrack: Create a celestial playlist featuring songs inspired by the sun, moon, and stars. Suggestions include Total Eclipse of the Heart, Here Comes The Sun, Walking On Sunshine, Fly Me To The Moon, Black Hole Sun, Bad Moon Rising, Blinded by the Light, Dancing in the Dark, Good Morning Moon, Why Does the Sun Shine, Dark Side of the Moon, and Dancing in the Moonlight.

Here is one of many playlists on YouTube.

7. Capture the Moment: Don't forget to document the eclipse party festivities! Set up a designated photo area with eclipse-themed props and backdrops. Encourage guests to share their photos on social media using a custom hashtag to commemorate the occasion.

With these tips, you're ready to host a solar eclipse party that will eclipse all others. Get ready to witness the wonders of the universe and create memories that are truly out of this world!