Dundee man charged in Polk County road rage shooting

A Dundee man was arrested Saturday after allegedly firing a gun during a road rage incident that shattered another driver’s window in eastern Polk County, authorities said.

What we know:

Joseph Martinez, 35, was charged with attempted second-degree murder following the June 7 altercation near Lake Hatchineha Road and HL Smith Road, east of Haines City. Deputies responded around 4:13 p.m. after receiving a call from Martinez, who initially claimed he accidentally discharged his firearm while driving.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Martinez said he was holding his gun in the same hand he was using to steer when a black Toyota Celica swerved in front of him, causing him to brake suddenly and "inadvertently" fire the weapon. However, the driver of the Toyota later contacted deputies and provided a conflicting account.

The Toyota driver said Martinez became aggressive after being passed on the road and began tailgating. After the Toyota driver brake-checked him, a gunshot rang out and the car’s window shattered. Detectives determined the shooting was intentional.

Martinez was booked into the Polk County Jail and is being held without bond. No injuries were reported in the incident.

