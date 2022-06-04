Drunk man stabs multiple people at Florida bar, sheriff's office says

article

A Florida man is facing charges after deputies say he stabbed multiple people at a bar while intoxicated early Saturday morning.

According to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the Thirsty Whale on Lake Emma Rd. in Lake Mary around 2 a.m. to investigate a bar fight. Witnesses reportedly told deputies that Kenneth Bradford Parvu was extremely intoxicated and tried to escalate an argument between his two friends.

At some point, Parvu reportedly pulled out a pocket knife and started swinging it, cutting a man and woman in the arm, and another man in the face and arms, deputies said.

Parvu was arrested and faces charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.