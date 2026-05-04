Drunk Florida teen, 18, hits motorcycle, home with car in chase, deputies say

The Brief Jaylyn Kosmyna, 18, was arrested in Clermont after leading deputies on a chase that ended with her vehicle hitting a motorcycle and a home, causing approximately $35,000 in damages. Authorities reported that Kosmyna fled a traffic stop, drove through residential yards, and jumped out of her moving car before being taken into custody near the crash scene. Kosmyna admitted to consuming three alcoholic drinks, and her breath test revealed a blood alcohol content of 0.163, which is more than eight times the legal limit for a person under the age of 21.



A Florida teen is facing several charges after authorities said she hit a motorcycle and home with her car while driving under the influence.

The driver, 18, reportedly told deputies she had three alcoholic drinks at home before the crash, which caused an estimated $35,000 in damages.

What we know:

The Lake County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a reckless driver, just north of U.S. 27 and County Road 474 in Clermont, around 12:15 a.m., April 28. The sheriff's office received reports that the driver – later identified as Jaylyn Kosmyna, 18 – was doing burnouts in an apartment complex lot.

The responding deputy, in an arrest affidavit – said they approached Kosmyna in the opposite direction in a marked agency vehicle and told her to stop. She acknowledged the command, but sped down U.S. 27, running through a red light, the deputy said.

At U.S. 27 and Citrus Parkway, the deputy activated their lights and initiated a traffic stop – after which Kosmyna was seen exiting the road and driving through yards. Video footage from a home shows Kosmyna hit a motorcycle with her car and leave the vehicle while it was in motion. This led to her car hitting a home.

Kosmyna was seen trying to run away, but was near her car when deputies arrived.

While speaking with deputies, Kosmyna said she drank two beatbox alcoholic beverages and one buzzball at her apartment, the affidavit said. The deputy noted an alcohol smell on her breath. Kosmyna's breath sample results showed she was driving with an alcohol content of 0.163 – more than eight times the legal limit of 0.02 for someone under 21 years old.

Kosmyna was arrested for a DUI as well as fleeing and eluding an officer. She was given a written warning for running the red light.