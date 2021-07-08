Driver arrested after blood-alcohol level registers at .225, according to Sheriff's Office

article

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said it received calls on Wednesday from witnesses who claimed to see a vehicle swerving into on-coming traffic and into the grass, traveling at a high rate of speed.

A deputy was able to locate the vehicle in question and attempted a traffic stop on the driver, later identified as 36-year-old Hollie Koernschild. The deputy reported that Koernschild pulled into a mobile home park, drove over a bicycle, and almost hit a parked vehicle.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the vehicle Koernschild was driving had severe damage to its passenger side, the passenger window was busted out and the windshield was damaged.

The deputy stated he could smell alcohol on Koernschild's breath. The deputy said he asked if she had been drinking, and if so, how much she had to drink. She replied, "a lot," according to the Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said Koernschild failed a sobriety test. According to deputies, during the "finger-to-nose" exercise, she just pointed her fingers in the air and when asked to recite the alphabet, they said her response was "Abc123" and "A to Z 123."

Koernschild was placed under arrest having registered a blood-alcohol level of .225, according to the Sheriff's Office.