Driveway and vehicle of Central Florida resident vandalized with words 'murder' and 'cancer'

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is investigating after an Ormond Beach man found his driveway and car spray-painted with the words "murder" and "cancer."

The victim says he parked his vehicle Tuesday night in his driveway and he woke up Wednesday morning to find the vandalism.

The man told deputies the words were spray-painted and will cost him about $1,500 to remove.

Investigators say the man doesn't know who did it or why.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.

